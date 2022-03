JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a man was sentenced on a second-degree murder charge.

Larry Simon pled guilty in connection to the shooting death of Jerlontay Hobson, 29. Simon was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Prosecutors said the shooting happened on January 19, 2017, on Rosslyn Avenue in Jackson. Police said Hobson had been shot multiple times by Simon and died at the scene.