HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for an armed robbery that happened in Jackson.

Darren Clark was sentenced after he was convicted by a Hinds County jury earlier this year.

On December 22, 2018, police said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez on Highway 80 in Jackson. They said the four men entered the store armed with guns, terrorized customers and staff, and stole the cash register.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Clark was part of a group of individuals responsible for a crime spree in Jackson in late 2018 and early 2019. The group included Clark, Marquez Hamilton, Aaron Horton, and Bernard Russell.