JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens announced a man was convicted in connection to a December 2019 homicide.

Owens said Kenyada Magee was convicted of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he pled guilty.

On December 9, 2019, investigators said Magee shot and killed Erika M. Reed at the intersection of Ilano Drive and Archer Avenue in Jackson. They said the motive stemmed from a dispute over drugs.

Magee was indicted by a Hinds County Grand Jury for one count of murder and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

Owens said Magee was sentenced to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with 10 years suspended, followed by five years of post-release supervision on the murder charge.

He was also sentenced to 10 years in the custody of MDOC for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.