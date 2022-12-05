JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30.

According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the face by a stray bullet during the incident, and Williams was shot numerous times.

Both Colbert and Williams left the shooting in critical condition. Investigators said an argument led to the shooting. Allen was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Allen was sentenced to 20 years for each charge with 14 years suspended for each count. He will serve a total of 12 years.