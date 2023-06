VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at LD’s Kitchen in Vicksburg in October 2020.

Vicksburg Daily News reported James Earl Winters was sentenced on Friday, June 23 to 20 years in prison with 15 to serve.

Police said Winters shot and killed Wade Carter on October 6, 2020. Winters was arrested in January 2021.

He was indicted for the homicide in February 2022.