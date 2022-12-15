MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020.

On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison.

According to the McComb Police Department, officers responded to Old Liberty Road in McComb in reference to a shooting. Witness flagged the officers down and directed them to Lot 10 were they found Charles Martin, 32, of Summit, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Martin, 40 of McComb, was found on the porch deceased, moments later in Lot 11.

Tucker Morris was 16 years old at the time of the incident.