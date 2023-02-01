MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of attacking his father-in-law with a baseball bat was sentenced on February 1, 2023.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said John G. Saxton was convicted on October 26, 2022, of one count of aggravated assault. A judge ordered Saxton to serve 20 years with the last two years being suspended.

Madison County deputies responded to a home in the Ashbrooke subdivision on August, 2021, after receiving a call about a domestic incident. When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old man lying on the ground with a severe head wound.

Investigators said Saxton had slapped his mother-in-law, pulled a gun on the victim and then attacked his father-in-law with a bat.

According to Bramlett, the victim suffered skull fractures and had permanent hearing loss in both ears.