CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to an attempted murder charge in Madison County.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Broderick Giles, 34, was sentenced to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) without the possibility of early release or parole.

On June 25, 2022, Malissa and Derik Wood, of Hamilton, Mississippi, stopped in Canton at the LaQuinta Inn in an attempt to rent a room for the night.

While Derik was at the front desk, investigators said Giles approached their vehicle and tried to steal their car. He shot through the front window of the car and the bullet hit Malissa in her side.

On July 5, 2022, officers made a routine traffic stop on a car in which Giles was riding. According to Bramlett, he was in possession of a firearm that was consistent with shell casings recovered from the crime scene.

Giles was arrested and eventually pled guilty to the attempted murder of Malissa Woods.