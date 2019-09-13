Man sentenced for carjacking and two business robberies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A 19-year-old man from Georgia is sentenced for carjacking, two business robberies, and using a firearm to commit each offense.

Jalen Sean Benton to 358 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release

Benton is also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine.

Earlier this year is when all of the incidents happened.

Benton robbed the Jimmy Johns Restaurant in Meridian, the McDonalds in Brandon, and carjacked a vehicle in Vicksburg on March 25.

“Because of the courage and bravery of our law enforcement, this criminal’s rampage of terror is over. He will now spend the next three decades of his life repaying a debt to society for the harm he has caused others. I want to sincerely thank our law enforcement for literally putting themselves in harm’s way in order to stop this violent criminal from harming anyone else,” said U.S. Attorney Hurst.

“The crime spree that this individual went on put the innocent lives of citizens across Central Mississippi in danger,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sutphin. “Without the assistance and quick actions of Sheriff Pace and his deputies, this individual could have committed more violent crime. Cooperation with all levels of law enforcement is essential in cases like these to bring justice to the affected victims and communities.”

“The excellent cooperation between the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office has made our community a safer place and made certain this violent offender will serve a very long time in federal prison,” said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.