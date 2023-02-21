CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 22-year-old man was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection to the fatal shooting outside of the McDonald’s in Canton in 2020.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Deondric Green, of Canton, pled guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 13-year-old Robert Luckett, Jr., and Dekarrie Johnson.

Prosecutors said Green and his then-girlfriend drove to the restaurant, located on Highway 22, on October 21, 2020. Once there, investigators said Green saw a car with an individual he associated with a prior altercation and fired shots at the car.

Police said four people were shot. Luckett and Johnson both died from their injuries.

Bramlett said a joint investigation between the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) and the Canton Police Department uncovered that Green had been shot several months prior, and he was shooting the car at McDonalds in at attempt to get revenge.

According to the district attorney, Green was ordered to serve his sentence day-for-day without the possibility of parole.

Judge Dewey Arthur stated, “This man has essentially been given a life sentence. McDonalds parking lots and gas stations are not shooting galleries. We have got to quit killing each other. The streets of the City of Canton are not going to be used for killing sprees.”