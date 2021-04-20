Man sentenced for DUI death of Betty Simmons in Madison

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, a man pled guilty to one count of Driving Under the Influence resulting in Death and one count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident resulting in Death. Harrison Little was sentenced to 20 years for each count, with those sentences running concurrently.

On June 10, 2020, officers with the Madison Police Department responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 51 and Hoy Road. Betty Simmons was on her way to work at the Kroger on Highway 51 in Madison when she was rear-ended by Little.

Police determined that Little was both speeding and over the legal limit for alcohol at the time of the accident. Simmons died from her injuries.