Man sentenced for failing to pay $117k in child support: Wesson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A man of Wesson must repay $117,079.57 for over seven years of back child support.
Jason Daniel LeCompte, 46, pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of
He is sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with five years suspended on post-release supervision for each count to run concurrently.
“Taking care of your children is not an option in Mississippi,” General Hood said. “Parents are required by law to uphold their monetary responsibility to their children or we’ll make them. Thank you to Judge Emfinger for making this man pay what he owes his children.”
