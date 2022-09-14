JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to second degree murder in connection to a 2019 shooting.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Markcus Aaron pled guilty on September 12, 2022. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

Aaron was also ordered to undergo five years of supervised probation once he’s released from the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Police said Aaron was identified as one of the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Quinvarus Parker, 20, on February 1, 2019. The shooting happened at Willow Point Apartments in Jackson.

Parker’s body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.