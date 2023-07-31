RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An inmate, who escaped from the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) in August 2022, pled guilty to two counts of kidnapping.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced Shunekndrick Huffman was sentenced to 60 years in the custody of MDOC, with 40 of those years to be served in the state prison.

On August 25, 2022, Huffman escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Pearl, where he was serving a seven-year sentence for aggravated assault and was scheduled to be released in December.

Investigators said Huffman escaped and broke into a nearby home, holding the homeowner and two daughters at gunpoint for hours. Theysaid Huffman then stole one of the hostages’ cars before wrecking and running toward the nearby Mississippi State Hospital campus.

Huffman was arrested after being found hiding inside a trash can near one of the campus homes.

Huffman was sentenced to 30 years, with 20 years being served and the last ten suspended for one count of kidnapping. He was also sentenced to an additional 30 years, with 20 years being served and the last ten suspended for another count of kidnapping.

Upon release, Huffman will be placed on five years of supervised probation. Both sentences are to run consecutive to one another.