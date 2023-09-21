NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to kidnapping a Natchez jogger in June 2021.

Brandon Christopher “Chris” Bamburg (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

The Natchez Democrat reported Brandon Bamburg was sentenced 30 years for the charge of kidnapping and 33 years for the attempted murder charge.

Bamburg pled guilty on Monday, September 18.

Adams County deputies said Bamburg abducted and attacked a Natchez woman, who was jogging in the Montebello neighborhood on June 4, 2021. The victim was able to get away from Bamburg and called 911 for help.

He was arrested on June 5, 2021, after Adams County Travis Patten found Bamburg sitting in his vehicle across from the Adams County Jail.