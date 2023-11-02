NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been sentenced for killing the mother of his daughter in Natchez.

The Natchez Democrat reported Devonte Jackson was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) as part of a plea deal. Jackson pled guilty to the reduced charged of imperfect self-defense manslaughter.

The shooting happened on August 14, 2021, at the home of Devonica Hammett, 25.

Authorities said Jackson drove to Hammett’s home on Country Club Drive just after 3:00 a.m. They said the two got into a fight, which escalated to the shooting.

Hammett was shot multiple times during the incident and died from her injuries.