ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been sentenced for molesting a six-year-old girl in Adams County.

Norvill Box (Courtesy: Adams County Jail)

District Attorney Shameca Collins said Norvill Box III will serve 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Collins said the mother of the child filed a report with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

“I want to thank the mother of this child for believing in her daughter and making a report. These types of crimes are not always reported. It is time for us to talk about what’s happening to children instead of sweeping it under the rug. Sexual acts should not be performed on minor children, period!” Collins stated.