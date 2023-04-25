MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man pled guilty to three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer in Madison County.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Jonathan S. Gray, 30, also pled guilty to felony evasion, motor vehicle theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Police said Gray stole a work vehicle from a contractor in the Silverleaf Subdivision on September 28, 2022. Officers located the vehicle in Madison and attempted to stop Gray.

Authorities said he refused to stop and drove until he reached the city of Ridgeland. Gray rammed several officers’ vehicles during the incident.

According to police, Gray headed towards Ridgeland High School, and officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Service were able to disable the vehicle. Gray was taken into custody afterwards.

Officers said they found a handgun in the vehicle after Gray was arrested. He was previously convicted in Hinds County for armed robbery in 2014.