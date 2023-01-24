RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 25 years in custody in connection to a sexual battery case that happened in Rankin County.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said James Allen Enochs, 32, will serve will serve 20 years of his sentence in prison before being placed on post-release supervision for five years. In addition, he must register as a sex offender and will have no contact with his victim.

On February 21, 2021, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint about Enochs. Bramlett said the abuse took place at the victim’s home in Florence.

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department interviewed the victim and had an examination conducted at St. Dominic’s Hospital. She said Enochs entered her home and sexually assaulted her against her will.

He was interviewed and denied all allegations. However, Bramlett said the exam results processed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab revealed Enochs’ DNA was found on the victim.

Enochs pled guilty on January 17, 2023.