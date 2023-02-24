HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple sex crimes committed against two children.

Craig Moore, 39, was indicted in 2020 of four counts of sexual battery and two counts of gratification of lust.

Prosecutors said Moore pled guilty to committing the crimes against two children, who were 10 and 12 at the time.

He was given a sentence of 35 years with 20 to serve, 15 suspended and three years of post-release supervision.

At the time of the crimes, prosecutors said Moore was already registered as a sex offender stemming from a 2009 conviction of attempted sexual battery.