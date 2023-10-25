HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty in connection to the shooting death of his nephew in Jackson in 2016.

Following a three-day trial, Curtis Ryals was convicted of manslaughter, aggravated assault and shooting into a vehicle.

Investigators said Ryals was involved in a family dispute with Bobby Potts. The two encountered each other at the Express Fuel gas station on Bailey Avenue in 2016.

Video surveillance shown at the trial showed Ryals firing multiple shots into Potts’ vehicle after a fight. Ryals’ nephew, Khalil Ryals, was in the passenger seat of Potts’ car and was shot multiple times. He died from his injuries.

Curtis Ryals was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter, 20 years with 10 suspended for aggravated assault and five years for shooting into a vehicle.