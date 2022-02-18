NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced in Sixth District Circuit Court last week for stabbing his former girlfriend’s dog to death.

The Natchez Democrat reported Brad Dorsey pled guilty to aggravated animal cruelty. He was sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), with credit for any time served and the remaining balance suspended to be served under post-release supervision.

Dorsey was also ordered to receive a mental evaluation with the Southwest Mississippi Mental Health Complex in Natchez.

The incident happened on February 18, 2021.