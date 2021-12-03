Man sentenced for trafficking cocaine in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty to one count of trafficking cocaine in Franklin County on Thursday, December 2.

Juvenal O. Mora was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five years suspended and 15 years to serve. He will also serve five years of post release supervision. Mora was also ordered to pay $5,000 fine plus court costs.

In May 2020, Mora was stopped on Highway 84 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) for speeding. Troopers said he provided a fake driver’s license.

Authorities discovered seven kilograms of cocaine in Mora’s vehicle during a search.