MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to serve time in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) after a standoff in Madison in July 2023.

Madison County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Brandon Bly was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

On July 29, 2023, law enforcement officers responded to Cypress Lake subdivision after a woman had been beaten. Police said she was suffering from multiple, serious injuries.

The suspect was identified as Bly, who had barricaded himself inside a home with his four-year-old nephew inside. The standoff lasted for three hours until Bly was taken into custody.

The four-year-old child was unharmed during the standoff.

On August 11, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office brought Bly before a judge on a revocation hearing and guilty plea to a Bill of Information. Bly was sentenced to 13 years for violating the terms of his probation for a previous house burglary conviction and 12 years to serve consecutively for the July 29 aggravated domestic violence charge.

A man was arrested after Madison police said an aggravated domestic call turned into a standoff on Saturday, July 29. (WJTV)

“Our office commends the quick, professional and coordinated response of the Madison Police Department, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and the Ridgeland Police Department to this violent and volatile crime scene,” said Bramlett. “They brought about a peaceful resolution without further incident.”