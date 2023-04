PORT GIPSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a homicide that happened in Port Gibson in 2022.

According to Port Gibson police, March Hyder took a plea deal in the case on Monday, April 3. He was sentenced in connection to the murder of Harold Hyder.

Investigators said the homicide happened at a residence on Walnut Street on March 5, 2022. The Vicksburg Daily News reported that Hyder allegedly shot Harold during a disagreement.