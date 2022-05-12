HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a four-day trail, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, announced Antoine Carr was found guilty verdict for the murder of Lonnie Taylor, also known as Lil Lonnie.

Carr was charged with first degree murder in connection to Taylor’s death on April 19, 2018. The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Montibello Street. Police found Taylor inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

Carr was sentenced to life in prison in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).