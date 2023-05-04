MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 31-year-old man was convicted of two counts of aggravated domestic violence after a two day trial in Madison County.

District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Tyler Culberson was a violent habitual offender, which mandated a life sentence without parole for each offense. Circuit Judge Bradley Mills ordered that Culberson serve those two life sentences consecutive to one another.

On October 30, 2022, Madison County deputies responded to a report of a car accident on North Old Canton Road. When they arrived, they found a car with severe damage to both sides.

The female driver said her car had been forced off the road by another vehicle. She told deputies she had been trying to escape her boyfriend, who was identified as Culberson.

According to investigators, the woman said Culberson had assaulted her the night before at a home in Madison. They said the victim had bite marks on her face and arms, bruises on the back of her neck, a black eye, and a broken arm. She indicated that she had received all the injuries from Culberson.

The following night after the crash, Richland police located Culberson’s vehicle within their city. They said he gave officers a fake name and ran from them when they tried to take him into custody. He was eventually located hiding behind a daycare in Richland.

During the trial, Bramlett said a former victim of Culberson testified. She said he previously abused her in a similar manner in 2016. He was convicted of aggravated domestic violence for these events in Rankin County and released from prison.