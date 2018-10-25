Local News

Man sets home on fire and kills his mother

53-year-old Michael Reese is charged with capital murder and arson

Oct 25, 2018

Oct 25, 2018

Meridian, Miss. (WJTV) - 53-year-old Michael Reese is facing charges of capital murder and arson after intentionally setting his house on fire and killing his mother last week.

His mother, 84-year-old Irma Jean Reese, was wheelchair bound and was unable to get out of the house on her own. The Lauderdale County coroner says she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Reese was arrested on Monday after being treated for burns at a Jackson hospital.

He is being held without bond in Meridian.
  
 

