Man sets home on fire and kills his mother
53-year-old Michael Reese is charged with capital murder and arson
Meridian, Miss. (WJTV) - 53-year-old Michael Reese is facing charges of capital murder and arson after intentionally setting his house on fire and killing his mother last week.
His mother, 84-year-old Irma Jean Reese, was wheelchair bound and was unable to get out of the house on her own. The Lauderdale County coroner says she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
Reese was arrested on Monday after being treated for burns at a Jackson hospital.
He is being held without bond in Meridian.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Lawyer offers reward for info about death of billionaire
- Park after dark: halloween activities at Jackson museums
- UK fracking firm Cuadrilla pauses drilling after tremor
- Brazil far-right candidate softens stances ahead of election