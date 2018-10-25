Man sets home on fire and kills his mother Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Meridian, Miss. (WJTV) - 53-year-old Michael Reese is facing charges of capital murder and arson after intentionally setting his house on fire and killing his mother last week.

His mother, 84-year-old Irma Jean Reese, was wheelchair bound and was unable to get out of the house on her own. The Lauderdale County coroner says she died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Reese was arrested on Monday after being treated for burns at a Jackson hospital.

He is being held without bond in Meridian.



