RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot after a basketball game at Raymond High School on Friday, November 11.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in a parking lot at Raymond High School following a basketball game.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Jones said investigators haven’t identified a suspect yet.