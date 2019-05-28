Man shot after fight over dog on Woody Drive Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot after a fight over a dog.

According to officers, the shooting happened on Woody Drive near Smallwood Street just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday.

Officers said the victim was shot in the abdomen by the suspect.

The suspect ran away from the scene. Police believe the suspect and the victim know each other.

At last check, the victim is in critical condition.