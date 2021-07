VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a male victim was wounded in a shooting at the intersection of Farmer and Mundy Street on Saturday evening.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, the 27-year-old man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body just after 5:00 p.m.

The motive or suspect has not been determined at this time. This is a developing story.