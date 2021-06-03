Man shot and killed at Edgewood Terrace in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 at Edgewood Terrace.

According to JPD, a 24-year-old male was shot once by another male and succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, 22-year-old Jocquize Williams left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger bearing Mississippi tag HLB 6391. The suspect also has a female and a toddler inside of the vehicle.

JPD said the victim was the boyfriend of the missing female. The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the missing female. The suspect is a convicted felon according to MDOC.

The victims name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

