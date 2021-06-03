Man shot and killed at Edgewood Terrace in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is investigating a Thursday evening shooting. Police said the shooting happened around 3:30 at Edgewood Terrace.

According to JPD, a 24-year-old male was shot once by another male and succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators said the suspect, 22-year-old Jocquize Williams left the scene in a white Dodge Challenger bearing Mississippi tag HLB 6391. The suspect also has a female and a toddler inside of the vehicle.

JPD said the victim was the boyfriend of the missing female. The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of the missing female. The suspect is a convicted felon according to MDOC.

#UPDATE: #JPD is in search of suspect, Jocquize Williams-22, for the fatal shooting on Edgewood Terrace Dr. He is believed to traveling in the white Dodge Challenger (pictured), bearing tag, HLB 6391 and is accompanied by an adult female and toddler who may also be in danger. pic.twitter.com/EFeduMayX5 — Jackson Police Department (@JacksonMSPolice) June 3, 2021

The victims name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.