Man shot and killed during dog fight in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes County deputies are investigating after a man was shot during a dog fight on Saturday, October 31. The victim, Willie Jefferson, later died at the hospital.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Round Town Road just off of Highway 17 and north of Lexington.

Sheriff Willie March said the Jefferson’s brother received a call that Jefferson had been shot twice. He found Jefferson at the scene and took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

