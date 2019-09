Port Gibson, Miss. (WJTV)- Early this morning a 27-year-old man was shot and killed in Port Gibson.

According to the Clairborne County Sheriff’s Department, the deceased male’s name is Curtis Barnes and the shooting suspect is 18-year-old Kerenski Trevillian.

Authorities believe self-defense could be the motive, but they are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.