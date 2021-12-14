Man shot and killed in yard of Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the yard of a home early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:00 a.m. on Woodburn Street. Police said the victim, possibly in his 30’s, was shot multiple times. They said a 45-year-old man was also injured in the shooting. There’s no word on his condition.

According to police, surveillance video showed the suspects burglarizing the home. Police have not provided any additional information at this time.