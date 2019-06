YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Update 10:17 am

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says a male turned himself in last night after a deadly shooting in Yazoo County.

Right now, the person is being questioned.

Law enforcement officials in Yazoo County are investigating a deadly shooting.

According to Coroner Ricky Shivers, 43-year-old Timothy Wade was shot and killed on Wednesday in an area east of Benton.

There's no word on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.