Man shot and killed on Magnolia Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thursday evening, a man was shot and killed in front of a home on Magnolia Street in Jackson.
According to JPD Public Information Officer Sam Brown, there is no suspect information at this time.
Brown said it is the 115th homicide in Jackson this year.
The victim’s name has not been released.
