Man shot and killed on Utah Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night.
The shooting happened on Utah Street just before 12:00 a.m.
According to police, the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
Investigators said the suspect could be driving a light colored four door sedan. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
