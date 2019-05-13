Local News

Man shot and killed on Utah Street in Jackson

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 06:20 AM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 06:20 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed late Sunday night.

The shooting happened on Utah Street just before 12:00 a.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

Investigators said the suspect could be driving a light colored four door sedan. The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center