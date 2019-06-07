Local News

Man shot and killed outside gas station

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Police are investigating a second shooting on McDowell Road.

Detectives say a  man was shot outside a Citgo gas station. The scene has been roped off. 

Earlier Friday, detectives investigated a shooting in the 100 block of McDowell, two people were shot and one died at the scene.

The two scenes are related. Police say this morning's violence started with a fight at the gas station and escalated. WJTV 12's Terrance Fridays explains.

