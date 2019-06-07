Man shot and killed outside gas station Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. JPD on the scene of a shooting outside the Citgo on McDowell [ + - ]

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Police are investigating a second shooting on McDowell Road.

Detectives say a man was shot outside a Citgo gas station. The scene has been roped off.

Earlier Friday, detectives investigated a shooting in the 100 block of McDowell, two people were shot and one died at the scene.

JPD on McDowell road where three were shot, one fatally

The two scenes are related. Police say this morning's violence started with a fight at the gas station and escalated. WJTV 12's Terrance Fridays explains.