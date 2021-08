JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are working on an investigation after a man was shot multiple times while attempting to take an unattended car.

Police said it happened Thursday around 10:45 am at 2971 Northside Drive.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The owner of the car-a Ford Mustang, was taken to police headquarters for questioning. No other information is available at this time.