BOLTON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is in critical condition, and another is behind bars after a shooting in Bolton on Friday, December 2.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened in the afternoon in the 6100 block of Northside Drive.

They said Lecorius Hodge, 40, was shot in the chest by Russell Smith, 51, during an altercation.

Hodge was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. HCSO officials said he was in critical condition. Smith was taken into custody.