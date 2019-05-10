Local News

Man reportedly shot by brother on Witsell Road

Posted: May 10, 2019 06:12 AM CDT

Updated: May 10, 2019 06:12 AM CDT

Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm Thursday night.

According to officers, the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Witsell Road.

The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the victim and his brother.

Police have arrested the suspect. 

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
 

 

