Man reportedly shot by brother on Witsell Road
Jackson, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the arm Thursday night.
According to officers, the shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Witsell Road.
The shooting reportedly stemmed from an argument between the victim and his brother.
Police have arrested the suspect.
The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
