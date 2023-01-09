JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Saturday, January 7.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the carjacking happened Saturday night at University Boulevard and Winter Street.

He said the victim was approached by two men with guns. A fight broke out between the three and the victim was shot. The suspects left the scene in a blue Mitsubishi

Hearn said the victim was listed in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC).

Police are searching for the suspects and stolen vehicle.