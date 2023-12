JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One man was injured after a shooting in Jackson on Tuesday.

Captain William Kendrick said the shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 1400 block of Dianne Drive.

When officers arrived at the location, they encountered two men. One of them had been shot in the foot.

According to Kendrick, officers were told that four unknown suspects came to the location to rob the victims. The suspects ran away from the location before officers arrived.

No arrests have been made.