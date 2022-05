JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot in the back.

The shooting happened on Sunday, May 23 while the man was walking near the 3800 block of Cromwell Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot once in the lower back.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) by a private vehicle.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.