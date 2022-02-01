VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man with a gunshot wound to the head was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on Monday, January 31.

The Vicksburg Post reported the man walked into the ER at Merit Health River Region around 4:30 p.m. with the injury. According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the victim could not give information on where the shooting happened.

Warren County deputies and Vicksburg police are investigating the shooting. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.