VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are investigating after a man was shot in the hip by an 18-year-old.

Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 on Ethel Street.

Police said the victim was a 27-year-old man. They said the 18-year-old fled the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an altercation between the victim and the suspect.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect has not been arrested as of Wednesday, February 15.