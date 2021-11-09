Man shot in knee on McDowell Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, November 9.

The shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. on East McDowell Road. Officer Sam Brown said the victim was shot in the knee by another man who was driving a red vehicle.

The victim was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working to find the suspect. If you have any information about the shooting, contact Jackson police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).