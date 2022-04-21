Demarques Washington (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find a suspect after a man was shot in the neck on Thursday, April 21.

Deputies said they received a call from a person who told them about the shooting on North Live Oak Street in McComb. When deputies arrived, a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson.

Investigators identified Demarques Washington, 21, as the suspect. They believe he is armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Washington can call 911 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767.