Man shot in the head, dies on Northside Drive: JPD investigates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police is investigating a fatal shooting.

The shooting happened Saturday evening on West Northside Drive.

After 11:00 pm, officers responded to the Fast Lane regarding multiple shots being fired.

Officers found an unresponsive male in the lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was later pronounced deceased.

According to Sergeant Roderick Holmes, officers learned from witnesses that an altercation occurred between several males before the shooting. Officers later learned that a second male suffering from an arm wound was located on Utah Street and is believed to have been injured at the Fast Lane.

His condition is stable.

The identity of the deceased is not yet being released.

No arrests have been made as investigators continue to gather additional information about this shooting and the individuals involved.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

This investigation is ongoing.